Home World Woman killed by her son in Polesine. It was an accident
World

Woman killed by her son in Polesine. It was an accident

by admin
Woman killed by her son in Polesine. It was an accident

breaking latest news – The Moroccan woman found dying at home by her children on 28 March was killed by mistake by her eight-year-old son with a gunshot to the head Arian Polesinein the province of I rovigoand died the next day in hospital

According to what is learned, it would have been the cause of the woman’s death a game turned into tragedy. The child would have arrived home, for reasons still to be clarified, holding a neighbor’s gun and there, perhaps playing or joking with the weapon, he would have fired.

This morning the weapon was found in land not far from the woman’s home. Investigations are underway to establish whether the gun was the one that fired the fatal shot. The autopsy ruled out that the bullet was fired at close range.

The Prosecutor of Rovigo, Manuela Fasolato, communicated in a note that the necropsy examination found an entrance hole in the left temple, attributable to the 22 caliber bullet found inside the woman’s skull. When the alarm was raised, the woman was alone in the house with her two children, while her husband was at work.

Go to the article

See also  The Taiwan authorities thank the United States for passing a bill containing Taiwan-related content, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council: "Relying on the United States for Independence" is doomed to fail_Sina News

You may also like

Daily horoscope for April 5, 2023 | Magazine...

U.S. media revealed the situation of the gunman...

In Afghanistan, women are banned from working for...

Twenty Chinese fighter jets in the skies above...

Tears for the farewell to the young man...

Ukraine – Russia, the news on the war...

Tactical Nuclear Weapons Deployment Belarus Expert: Putin Wants...

Vremenska prognoza Wednesday April 5, 2023 | Info

Trump leaves the Tribunal: the former president pleads...

Bangladesh, huge fire in a clothing market in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy