breaking latest news – The Moroccan woman found dying at home by her children on 28 March was killed by mistake by her eight-year-old son with a gunshot to the head Arian Polesinein the province of I rovigoand died the next day in hospital

According to what is learned, it would have been the cause of the woman’s death a game turned into tragedy. The child would have arrived home, for reasons still to be clarified, holding a neighbor’s gun and there, perhaps playing or joking with the weapon, he would have fired.

This morning the weapon was found in land not far from the woman’s home. Investigations are underway to establish whether the gun was the one that fired the fatal shot. The autopsy ruled out that the bullet was fired at close range.

The Prosecutor of Rovigo, Manuela Fasolato, communicated in a note that the necropsy examination found an entrance hole in the left temple, attributable to the 22 caliber bullet found inside the woman’s skull. When the alarm was raised, the woman was alone in the house with her two children, while her husband was at work.

