Source: MUP of Serbia

A woman from Turkey was rescued after spending more than 100 hours trapped under the ruins, reports “france24”. She was trapped under the body of her husband who died right in their house when the earthquake struck.

On Thursday, according to local media, Serbian firefighters and rescuers located her with the help of specialized equipment for electronic audio and video search. They pulled her out today depth of about 15 meters local rescue services.

Specialist teams for rescuing from the ruins of the Emergency Situations Sector continue with rescue operations and search for survivors in several locations in Odabasa. There are also Serbian firefighters and rescuers who say that everything looks like a war, not an earthquake.

