Sampdoria makes the signing of Jesé official, who will wear the ’99’ on his back

The canary arrives with the mission of rescuing a club in the relegation places of Serie A

It’s official: jese rodriguez is a new player Sampdoria. The Genoese club has made the transfer official through its networks, and has also made public the number that it will wear: the ‘99’.

jese add to your career new experience in the big european leagues. About to turn 30, the canary, which jumped into first division football at the hands of Real Madridhas militated in the PSG from Ligue 1in it Stoke City from Premier Leaguein it Sporting from Liga Portugal and now jump to the A league in the ranks of the Sampdoria.

A little less than a month ago Ankaragucu turco announced the termination of Jesé’s contract by mutual agreement, a club where he only played six months and played 16 games. After leaving the Turkish league, the ex-madridista will debut for Calcio with the ‘Doria’, a relegation team in dire need of a hero.

Jesé, to the rescue of Sampdoria

He Genoese set is currently in the nineteenth place in Serie A. It has only 10 points and is in relegation places with 8 of salvation. Sampdoria have not won a game since January 4 and, in the last five games, they have experienced a total of four defeats and a draw in the last game.

It was on January 6 against the Monza. The Genoese were already savoring victory after a black month when, in the 98th minute, the referee awarded a penalty in favor of the rival. Stankovicthe coach of the ‘Doria‘, ahe left the field with tears in his eyes before the launch of the maximum penalty knowing that they were going to lose the three points, something that would have been a starting point to start raising their heads.

Jesé arrives to rescue the team. He has a contract for the remainder of the season with an option to extend if they manage to save themselves. The Sampdoria have the Italy’s worst attackweighed down by a striker who is chaining injuries and another who is close to 40. The canary will be in charge of resurrecting that first line but hard work awaits him: 8 points cannot be saved in two days.