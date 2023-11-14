Home » Woman Sentenced to Six Months in Prison for Document Alteration in Ciudad Juarez
A woman in Juarez City has been convicted and sentenced to six months in prison for the alteration and falsification of documents. María Arcelia HM admitted her criminal responsibility for the acts committed between October 2019 and January 16, 2020, in the Del Real neighborhood. The documents altered included 19 payroll receipts and a work letter in the name of the company Foxconn Pce Technology of Juárez SA de CV, for which she received a financial benefit of 27 thousand pesos. This is the first sentence of its kind in the entire state.

