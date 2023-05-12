Home » Work, the Messina Polyclinic selects 16 administrative collaborators
World

Work, the Messina Polyclinic selects 16 administrative collaborators

by admin
Work, the Messina Polyclinic selects 16 administrative collaborators

by siciliafan.it – ​​2 seconds ago

Are you on Telegram? Do you like our news? Follow the SiciliaFan channel! Sign up by clicking here! The “Gaetano Martino” University Hospital of Messina has launched a new call for tenders for the selection of 16 administrative collaborators…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Work, the Policlinico di Messina selects 16 administrative collaborators appeared 2 seconds ago on the online newspaper siciliafan.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Migos rapper Takeoff killed at age 28 in a shooting

You may also like

Realme GT 2 Pro, the price COLLAPSES by...

Model vents on social media: “At the Scudetto...

PLBIH Velež – Igman 3-3 | Sport

Delija stole the flag from Roma fans, now...

Chaos on the border between Mexico and the...

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “Mister Evidence 2.

WINDTRE presents its initiatives for the school of...

Udinese – Tomorrow we leave for Florence: the...

New Rc cars and motorbikes on consumption really...

Do opposites attract in love | Magazine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy