Online dermatologist treatment in the BARMER teledoctor app

Fast, simple and discreet dermatologist treatment: almeda integrates a new service from dermanostic into the BARMER teledoctor app

Düsseldorf, May 12, 2023 – An inflamed insect bite or a red itchy spot, but the next appointment with a dermatologist is a long way off. In Germany, it takes an average of 38 days to get an appointment with a dermatologist.

Skin diseases such as acne and venereal diseases can often be a great burden for patients, which is why treatment without face-to-face contact is very much appreciated.

Since April, BARMER policyholders have been able to use the teledoctor app to access the digital skin check, a treatment service provided by the online dermatology practice dermanostic.

Intuitive treatment process

The treatment in the teledoctor app can be carried out anywhere from home: three photos of the skin or nail changes and a questionnaire that has been answered are sent to the specially trained team of dermatologists via the app. Diagnosis and therapy recommendations are made within 48 hours. A prescription can also be issued.

For the telemedicine integration of the app, almeda was won as a technology provider to ensure the quality and efficiency of telemedicine services for patients.

The partnership of the three companies creates a great synergy for the healthcare sector. For this Dr. Ole Martin, co-founder and CEO of the telemedicine provider:

“We are very excited about the partnership between the three healthcare companies. By combining telemedicine and our specialist expertise, we can enable faster and more effective treatment of skin diseases for BARMER policyholders. We are convinced that this cooperation will improve the dermatological care of thousands of patients in the long term and we are pleased to be able to make this contribution to the healthcare system.”

About dermanostic

A medical skin diagnosis including treatment plan and prescription within one day: With the telemedicine company dermanostic, the dermatologist can be contacted at any time and place. Patients send photos of the affected skin areas and a completed questionnaire to specially trained dermatologists. In 99% of cases, a diagnosis can be made and treatment can be provided. After the dermanostic treatment, 9 out of 10 of the treated patients no longer need an appointment with a dermatologist, exceptions are examinations such as smears, tissue samples or blood samples, which are carried out on site. The young company is one of the pioneers of digitization in healthcare and has already successfully treated over 150,000 patients since May 2020. The start-up dermanostic based in Düsseldorf was founded in October 2019 by the four doctors Dr. medical Ole Martin, Dr. medical Alice Martin, Dr. medical Estefanía Lang and Patrick Lang and employs a total of 35 people, 14 of whom are medical specialists.

[email protected]

+4921194255864

Contact

Dermanostic GmbH

Be Martin

Merowingerplatz 1

40225 Düsseldorf

+49 (0) 211 9425 5860

