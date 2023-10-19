Home » worker falls from scaffolding and dies
worker falls from scaffolding and dies

worker falls from scaffolding and dies

by livesicilia.it

1′ READING PALERMO – A 50-year-old worker fell off a scaffolding on a construction site in via Ugo La Malfa in Palermo and died. The firefighters and health workers of 118 and the police officers intervened. According to an initial reconstruction, a mechanical arm hit…

