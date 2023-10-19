Reduce returns: Zalando tests AI fashion advisors

“Talking to a machine will become more and more natural for people,” said Zalando’s AI manager, Tian Su, to the “Handelsblatt”. Joos Mind/Getty Images

Zalando is testing an AI fashion advisor that forwards customers’ questions to Chatgpt along with information from the Zalando account, reports Handelsblatt.

According to Handelsblatt, Zalando is struggling with declining orders. The assistant could help save costs by reducing the return rate.

Zalando already introduced another AI feature where customers can receive size recommendations when they upload two photos in tight-fitting clothing.

Zalando is testing an AI fashion advisor in Germany and Austria, among others, which forwards customers’ questions to Chatgpt along with information from the Zalando account. Europe’s largest online fashion retailer is the first major fashion online shop with AI-based advice, reports das “Handelsblatt”.

The AI ​​fashion advisor could save costs

Sea “Handelsblatt” Zalando is struggling with declining orders. The shop’s sales are said to have fallen by 2.5 percent from April to June. The assistant could help save costs by reducing the return rate.

Manager Tian Su is responsible for artificial intelligence at Zalando. She told that “Handelsblatt”, that the fashion assistant can help deliver precise results when searching online and that speaking to a machine will become more and more commonplace. Competitors such as H&M and Zara are not yet aware of any such plans “Handelsblatt”.

In July, Zalando introduced another AI feature that allows customers to receive size recommendations when they upload two photos in tight-fitting clothing. Outside of shops, there are already AI apps like Acloset that give fashion advice.

jm

Read too

The “secret” that allows Shein to predict the next trend has nothing to do with AI, says the company’s CEO

Share this: Facebook

X

