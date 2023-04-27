Home » Working hours for May 1, 2023 | Info
World

Working hours for May 1, 2023 | Info

Working hours for May 1, 2023 | Info

During the May Day holidays, shopping centers will work according to normal working hours.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The working hours of shops and restaurants during Labor Day, which is celebrated on May 1 and 2, will be slightly changed. Shopping centers will work as usual.

Markets that operate as part of the PUC “Beogradske pijace” on Monday and Tuesday, May 1 and 2, will work according to the usual working hours from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.. The OTC – New Belgrade market will not be open on May 1, and on Tuesday it will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in accordance with summer working hours.

The Belgrade flea market will be open 24 hours a day during the holidays. Parking in zoned areas of Belgrade will not be charged on May 1 and 2. Parking in the zones will not be charged from Saturday, April 29 at 2:00 p.m. until Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.

Garages and parking spaces for users during the holidays will work according to the established regime. Let’s remind you that after Labor Day, there is only one national holiday left until the end of the year – World War I Armistice Day, which is celebrated on November 11, which falls on a Friday, which will be a non-working day.

