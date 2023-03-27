Home World World Cup draw canceled due to Israel | Sport
World

World Cup draw canceled due to Israel | Sport

by admin
World Cup draw canceled due to Israel | Sport

FIFA only has a few days to smooth things over in Indonesia.

Source: Twitter/Levyninho/Screenshot

The draw for the U20 World Cup was due to take place on March 31, however it was suddenly canceled and a new scandal is on the horizon. FIFA is in a huge problem because the governor of Bali, the city where the draw was supposed to be held, refused to host Israel and does not want to give in even though it is an international competition.

Unofficial information says that the Football Association of Indonesia has informed FIFA that the draw will not be held on Friday, which will leave president Gianni Infantino with his hands full. On the one hand, he can take away the hosting from Indonesia, after which there would be big problems due to the organization of the tournament in May, that is, he can give in and expel the debutant Israel, which would be a scandal of incredible proportions.

Previously, “Jakarta Post” wrote that the governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, wrote to the Ministry of Sports and asked them to pass a law that would ban Israel from participating in the tournament due to the long-standing conflicts with Palestine, but this has not happened yet.

FIFA still has no guarantee that the Israelis are welcome, let alone safe, at the draw, especially given the fan protests earlier this month. They marched through the capital, Jakarta, with the flags of Indonesia and Palestine, asking the authorities not to even accidentally allow young Israeli soccer players to participate. Let’s recall that Indonesia is the country where the largest number of Muslims live, and in recent years the number of “conservative” ones has been growing.

See also  Vali Nasr: "Now Iran will look more and more to Russia and China"

In the tournament that Serbia won in 2015, in addition to the aforementioned Israel and Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Gambia, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, USA, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Fiji, New Zealand, England, France, Italy and Slovakia.

(WORLD)

You may also like

Israel’s government splits. Ben Gvir: if Netanyahu withdraws...

Israel in revolt against the justice reform: Netanyahu...

Traffic is paralyzed!Inflation clouds linger in Germany amid...

EU stock exchanges rebound, banking sector remains under...

Mourning for the former president of the Lombardy...

clash between Hadžibegić and Bih fans Sport

News Udinese – Samardzic talks about the national...

Traffic is paralyzed!Inflation clouds linger in Germany amid...

A woman’s car is set on fire, two...

Presentation by Nina Drakić, President of the Chamber...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy