English football club Tottenham on Sunday he communicated the consensual termination of the contract with the Italian coach Antonio Conte, who therefore leaves his position in November 2021. He will be temporarily replaced by his assistant, Cristian Stellini, and by the former player Ryan Mason.

Ten days from the end of the championship, Tottenham are in fourth position, while in the cups they have already been eliminated. For some time Conte had complained about the lack of unity and quality of the squad and in a recent press conference he had made it clear that he no longer had faith in the project to continue coaching the team in the last ten days of the Premier League.