The news of the death of the Pope Emeritus has been met with mourning from around the world. The bishops’ conference and many political leaders who knew Benedict XVI well paid their respects.

(Vatican News Network)In this moment of division and conflict, the memory of the recently deceased Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is mourned all over the world. The major international news agencies not only reported his death in the main pages, but also recalled his great learning and the moment when he resigned from the pastorate of Peter.

At this time of mourning, several conferences of bishops around the world have issued messages of condolence. Archbishop Gintaras Grušas, president of the Council of Bishops of Europe, remembers “the teaching on Europe that Benedict XVI developed during his apostolic ministry”, stressing “the Christian roots of Europe”, stating that ” It is imperative to return to Christ and re-evangelize in order to build a civilization of love “.

The relationship between the Catholic Church in Germany and Pope Ratzinger is unusual: Ratzinger was born there, studied theology, was active in the priesthood, and was a member of the German Bishops’ Conference when he was Archbishop of Munich. “The death of Benedict XVI is a great loss for the Catholic Church. His apostolic ministry and his long episcopal work will live on in people’s memory,” the country’s bishops wrote in a message. .”

The Italian Bishops’ Conference also expressed its deep condolences. In his message, the country’s priest wrote: “At this very moment, within each of us resounds his invitation to encourage us to feel Christian joy, because God loves us and waits for us to love Him too.”

The Catholic Church in Australia recalls the special affinity of young people for the late Pope: on World Youth Day 2008, Pope Ratzinger met young people from all over the world in Sydney. Archbishop Timothy Costelloe, president of the country’s bishops’ conference, said that the world will remember Pope Ratzinger’s “rich teaching, including his encyclicals on love, hope and truth, as well as a series on Nazareth. The Books of Jesus the Rider”.

The Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said he was also “mourning” the death of the pope emeritus. “Christ is the foundation of Benedict XVI’s thinking, the cornerstone of his prayers. Benedict XVI is one of the great theologians of our time, devoted to the advancement of the Church’s faith and his strong defense of it,” the Anglican prelate noted. . In everything, including in his writings and teachings, he was always beholding the image of Jesus Christ, the invisible God”.

In his message, Moscow Orthodox Patriarch Kirill underlined that Benedict XVI bore witness to Christ in a secularized world, defending traditional moral values. Patriarch Kirill writes: “I had the opportunity to meet the late Pope personally many times and was able to bear witness to his deep love for Eastern Christianity and, above all, his sincere respect for the traditions of the Russian Orthodox Church”.

The Italian Buddhist Union also expressed its grief with the Italian Catholic Church. In a message, the alliance referred to Pope Benedict XVI’s thought, theology and his interest in religious dialogue.

In addition, many politicians tweeted their condolences to the Pope Emeritus. “Europe weeps for him, may he rest in peace,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola tweeted. For German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the world has lost a “remarkable figure” of the Catholic Church. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed deep sorrow, calling the pope emeritus a “great theologian”. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his condolences to “Catholics in France and around the world who are saddened by the death of their Holy Father, Pope Benedict XVI”. Italian President Sergio Mattarella referred to the national mourning: Benedict XVI’s “graciousness and wisdom benefited our community and the entire international community”.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn