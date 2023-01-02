Original Title: The Ninth Silk Road International Film Festival Opens in Xi’an

The opening ceremony of the Ninth Silk Road International Film Festival was held in Xi’an, Shaanxi on the evening of the 1st. With the theme of “Silk Road Connecting the World, Light and Shadow in Chang’an”, this year’s film festival has set up seven main units including the “Golden Silk Road Award” competition unit, opening ceremony and red carpet ceremony, and movie night. It is co-sponsored by Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government and Fujian Provincial People’s Government.

A total of 1,598 films from 90 countries and regions signed up for the “Golden Silk Road Award” competition unit, and 19 films were shortlisted, including 12 feature films, 3 documentaries, and 4 animation films. When the film festival closes on January 3, ten awards including Best Film, Best Director, Best Emerging Director, Best Actress, and Best Actor will be announced at the Golden Silk Road Awards.

The five-day film screening event will be the first to start online and offline on December 30, 2022, including 11 screening units such as the “Golden Silk Road Award” competition unit, classic filmmakers, and supporting activities such as crew exchange meetings. Offline screenings cover 51 countries and regions, including 24 countries and regions along the “Belt and Road”.

Reporters: Cai Xinyi, Li Yanan