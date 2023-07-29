World Youth Day Preparations in Portugal: Witnessing Portuguese Hospitality and Youth Enthusiasm

Portuguese Hospitality Shines at World Youth Day Diocesan Days

Lisbon, Portugal – As the World Youth Day in Lisbon approaches, young people from all over the world have been welcomed and hosted by 17 dioceses in Portugal for the past six days. Known as “Diocesan Days,” this event aims to help young pilgrims integrate into local groups and parishes, while also familiarizing themselves with Portuguese customs and traditions.

Fr Joao Chagas, Director of Youth Affairs of the Congregation for the Laity, Family and Life, has been in Lisbon since July 17, providing guidance to the local preparatory committee and overseeing the final preparations before the Congress. In an interview with Vatican News Network, Fr Chagas praised the warmth and enthusiasm he has witnessed among the Portuguese people and the young participants.

Fr Chagas himself took part in the celebration of the arrival of World Youth Day symbols, including the pilgrimage cross and the statue of Our Lady of the Help of the Roman People. This momentous occasion, which marked the end of the symbols’ tour of Portugal, was presided over by Cardinal Manuel José Macário do Nascimento Clemente, Patriarch of Lisbon, in the historic Cathedral of Our Lady.

Speaking about the atmosphere of World Youth Day, Fr Chagas described it as a joyful and faith-filled experience. He stated, “These young people are immersed in great peace, tranquility, harmony, and friendship, and they let go of their defensive defenses.”

Fr Chagas also highlighted the exceptional reception work carried out by the Portuguese parishes and families. On the occasion of World Grandparents and the Elderly Day, he shared an encounter with a great-grandmother who opened her home to host five young people. This intergenerational encounter exemplified the beauty of the experience, according to Fr Chagas.

During his visit to several parishes, Fr Chagas witnessed the meticulous preparation undertaken by families and couples hosting the young pilgrims. From accommodating sleeping bags to setting up drinking water facilities and sanitary equipment, the Portuguese people have displayed remarkable hospitality, ensuring proper reception for their guests.

With the Diocesan Days having come to an end, all eyes are now on the upcoming World Youth Day in Lisbon. The hospitality and enthusiasm demonstrated by the Portuguese people, along with the integration of young pilgrims into local communities, has set the stage for a truly remarkable and meaningful event.

For more information, visit www.vaticannews.cn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

