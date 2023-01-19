Chutian Metropolis Daily Jimu News (Reporter Manda Huang Jiaqi) According to CNN, on January 17 local time, the world‘s oldest known man died in the southern French city of Toulon at the age of 118.

French nun Andre was born on February 11, 1904. She worked as a teacher and child caretaker during World War II. After the war, she devoted much of her time to religious service.

On April 19, 2022, Riko Tanaka, a Japanese man who was recognized by Guinness World Records as “the world‘s longest-lived man” and “the world‘s longest-lived woman”, passed away at the age of 119. After that, Sister Andre won the ” World‘s Oldest Living Person”.

In addition to experiencing World War II, Sister Andre also survived the Spanish flu in 1918 and the new crown virus epidemic in recent years. She was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world‘s oldest survivor after being infected with the new crown virus. According to reports, she tested positive for the new crown virus in early 2021, but fully recovered within three weeks and passed her 117th birthday safely.

In 2022, on her 118th birthday, Sister Andre received a birthday card handwritten by French President Macron, who was the 18th French president she had experienced in her life.

A spokesman for the nun said she died in her sleep at 2 a.m. local time on January 17. “It’s sad, but for her, it’s freedom.”

The oldest person on record is a French woman. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Jeanne-Louis Calment was born on February 21, 1875, and she lived 122 years and 164 days.





