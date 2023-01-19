Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures fluctuate at a high level and the spot maintains stable operation

On the 18th, thread futures opened at 4140 at 4152 at 2305, the highest at 4176 and the lowest at 4125, up 50 or 1.22%;Hot roll2305 opening 4152 closing 4190 highest 4210 lowest 4152 up 54 or 1.31%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 835.5 and closed at 839 at noon, with a maximum of 848.5 and a minimum of 831.5, an increase of 5 or 0.6%; raw materialsCoke2305 opened at 2870 and closed at 2864.5, the highest at 2888 and the lowest at 2854.5, up 27.5 or 0.97%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is stable and running, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4040 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4190 yuan, stable;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4210 yuan; stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4080 yuan, stable;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4170 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4138 yuan, which remains stable compared with the previous trading day.

