During the’[email protected] which aired tonight were announced or confirmed some of the indie games coming to the catalog of PC e Xbox Game Pass over the next few weeks April 2023.

In some cases we are talking about games already confirmed for the Microsoft subscription service but which still did not have an official release date, as in the case of Homestead Arcana. The others, on the other hand, were already known, but in any case, a reminder is always useful, given that we are talking about titles arriving with the second issue of the Game Pass for the month of April 2023, while the first was announced yesterday and includes Ghostwire Tokyo.

Below is the list of games arriving on Game Pass confirmed during the [email protected], in order of release:

Coffe Talk Episode 2 – 20 aprile

Homestead Arcana – 21 aprile

Beast Cassettes – April 26th

The Last Case of Benedict Fox – 27 aprile

Coffe Talk – Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, is the second chapter of this graphic adventure and simulation of relationships between bartender and customers, set in a Seattle where both human beings and various mythological creatures live. If you want to know more, you can find the review of the first chapter of Coffee Talk on our pages.

Homestead Arcana instead it is an RPG adventure with farming simulator elements. In the role of a wizard we will have to grow plants to enhance our spells based on the magic of nature, while we investigate a miasma danger that corrupts everything he encounters.

Cassette Beast is an RPG that incorporates some of the classic mechanics of Pokémon and Digimon. After being shipwrecked on a mysterious island we will get the ability to transform into the various beasts that populate it. The gameplay is characterized by turn-based battles as in the Game Freak series, with the ability to “capture” various creatures to assume their features and abilities, level them up or merge them to create a new one.

Last but not least, The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a metroidvania in which we will take on the role of an investigator with a bond with a demon, who uses this peculiarity to explore the mind of the dead and thus find clues about the murder of a young couple and the disappearance of their child. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our preview.