Home Business Hot Spots – China announces ‘firm’ response after Tsai-McCarthy meeting
Business

Hot Spots – China announces ‘firm’ response after Tsai-McCarthy meeting

by admin
Hot Spots – China announces ‘firm’ response after Tsai-McCarthy meeting

Kevin McCarthy and Tsai Ing-wen in California Image: AFP

China has slammed Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and announced a ‘firm’ response.

China has sharply criticized Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and announced a “firm” response. China will respond to “the grave error of the US-Taiwan collusion” with “effective and decisive measures” to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, according to the state news agency Xinhua.

The meeting in the US state of California was a “grave violation of the one-China policy,” the State Department said. Part of the so-called One China policy is to recognize Beijing as the sole representative of China. Since the split between mainland China and Taiwan in 1949, Beijing has viewed the island as a breakaway territory that it wants to reunite with the mainland – if necessary using military force.

The Taiwan issue is “a red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations,” the State Department added.

The Chinese Defense Ministry also condemned the meeting. “We firmly oppose any form of official interaction between the United States and Taiwan, as well as any visit to the United States by a senior Taiwan official (…),” the ministry said, according to Xinhua. In the run-up to Tsai’s visit, China had warned the United States against “playing with fire.” A “serious confrontation” threatens.

Tsai was received in the United States on Wednesday by a large group of MPs from McCarthy’s Republican Party and President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party. The Taiwan President called the reception proof that Taiwan has friends in the international community and “that we are not isolated and not alone”.

HOME PAGE

You may also like

France – Macron and von der Leyen visit...

Spectrum stagflation shakes the stock exchanges that close...

Amazon plans to reduce stock awards for employees...

Hydrogen, 75 million to Sardinia for three plants...

In March, the global manufacturing PMI fell month-on-month,...

Heat pump: Energy consultants now expect falling prices...

Shopping carts emptied, savings are affected by shopping....

Resolution 18 of 03/27/2023 – Amnesty of expenditure...

Hang Seng Technology led the decline in the...

IG Metall wants to enforce a four-day week...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy