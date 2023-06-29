Home » Xbox has launched far fewer exclusives than PlayStation and Nintendo, as one chart shows
Xbox has launched far fewer exclusives than PlayStation and Nintendo, as one chart shows

Xbox has launched far fewer exclusives than PlayStation and Nintendo, as one chart shows

A graph clearly shows when Xbox be back for the number of exclusives launched over the years compared to PlayStation e Nintendowhich have been much more aggressive from this point of view.

In total from 1994 to today, PlayStation has launched 286 exclusives, Nintendo 277 exclusives while Xbox, whose figure obviously starts from the launch year of the first console, which took place in November 2001, only 59 exclusives. Attention because we are not talking about exclusive titles for consoles, which in general would be more for everyone, but about exclusive games launched by hardware manufacturers.

The second part of the graph is equally interesting, because it shows the units sold of the various consoles year by year, from which we can, for example, see the Nintendo peaks represented by Wii and Nintendo Switchwith a sharp decline in the GameCube and Wii U periods, just as we can see the growth of Xbox per unit sold in the Xbox 360 period, with the subsequent decline in the Xbox One era.

Sony itself saw peaks at the time of the first two PlayStations, with annual sales declining slightly in the PS3 era, rising and holding steady in the PS4 era.

Also interesting is the segment of PS5which clearly shows the supply problems of the stocks had in the first years of life of the new hardware, as amply documented over the past few years.

