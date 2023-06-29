Home » «The most exposed are always the children. Here’s how to protect them
«The most exposed are always the children. Here's how to protect them

by admin
«The most exposed are always the children. Here’s how to protect them

“On vacation, pay particular attention to mosquitoes, which are confirmed to be by far the most dangerous insects for human beings, especially in some parts of the world“, recommends Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases and professor emeritus of infectious diseases at the Tor Vergata University of Rome.

What are the biggest pitfalls?
«Mosquitoes can also be present on the beaches and often prefer the early hours of the morning. The other insects are generally not dangerous for the purposes of infectious diseases, but they can normally cause small bacterial skin infections which can eventually generalize, causing the formation of many small abscesses on the skin.
Who is at risk more?
“Normally they are infections that can occur more easily in younger children, above all because the heat and profuse sweating can facilitate the emergence of this infection”.
How to protect yourself?
«First of all, it is advisable to try to rinse frequently with fresh water and not stay too long with salt water. We must not remain too exposed to the sun; it is good to try to cover up, protect yourself, put yourself under an umbrella and avoid sweating as much as possible, which facilitates the emergence of skin infections ».

