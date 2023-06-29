The Ministry of Education held a special online job fair called “Great Aspirations to Help Navigation” and is expected to provide more than 150,000 pieces of job information—China Education Online

The Ministry of Education holds a special online job fair called “Great Aspirations to Help Navigation” and is expected to provide more than 150,000 pieces of job information

In order to further build a talent supply and demand docking platform, promote the implementation of the “100-day sprint” action for the employment of 2023 college graduates, and fully promote the high-quality and full employment of 2023 college graduates, on June 20, the Department of College Students of the Ministry of Education and the Student Services Department of the Ministry of Education Together with Quality Development Center, All-China Federation of Trade Unions Rights and Interests Protection Department, China Development Bank Inclusive Finance Department, Bank of China Administrative Institutions Department, and China Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment Foundation jointly held a special online recruitment for 2023 college graduates “Great Aspirations to Help Navigation” Yes, the event will last until August 20, and it is expected to provide more than 150,000 job post information.

In order to further promote job post information, the official WeChat account of “National College Student Employment Service Platform” and “College Student Employment Information” official WeChat account will continue to release job fair dynamics and push employer recruitment information in a timely manner. College graduates, especially those who have not yet been employed, are welcome. Students and graduates who participated in the “Hongzhi Navigator” employment training program actively participated.

