The eclipses, a celestial spectacle not to be missed

The lunar eclipse on May 5, 2023 will be of the penumbral type and will last approximately 4 hours and 17 minutes.

It can be seen in various regions of the world, including Europe, Africa, Asia and America.

Also, Uranus will be in opposition in Taurus at the point of the lunar eclipse.

According to NASA, the phenomenon can be seen in Africa, Asia and Australia. However, the eclipse will not be visible in North and South America, as the moon will be below the horizon for as long as Earth is in the moon’s shadow.

In particular, most of Europe and Africa will be viewable at the time of moonrise, while Asia and Australia will be able to view the entire event in the middle of the night.

The lunar eclipse of May 5, 2023 is known as the “Blood Moon” because the full moon coincides with a penumbral lunar eclipse, which causes the moon to acquire a reddish hue.

This phenomenon can only occur at a full moon and if the moon passes through some part of Earth’s shadow, which is made up of two cone-shaped elements, one nested inside the other.

Visible in Colombia

Contrary to this, in the month of October Colombia will be able to enjoy two eclipses.

The annular solar eclipse of October 14, 2023 will be visible in North America, Central America, and South America.

An annular solar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon that occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, but does not completely cover the solar disk.

This creates a ring of light around the Moon, giving it the name “ring of fire.”

This type of eclipse occurs when the Moon is at its furthest from Earth, making it appear smaller in the sky and not completely covering the Sun.

To view an annular solar eclipse, you need special glasses or telescopes with solar filters to protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful rays.

another celestial spectacle

The partial lunar eclipse on October 28, 2023 will be visible in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, and much of South America, as well as the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, and Arctic oceans.

It will also be visible as partial in Southeast Asia, Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand.

A partial lunar eclipse is an astronomical event in which a part of the full moon falls under the shadow of the Earth, but not completely.

This means that more than 97% of the Moon will be covered in Earth’s shadow, but not all of the Moon.

This type of eclipse occurs when the Earth, the Moon, and the Sun are not exactly aligned, but the Earth blocks some of the Sun’s rays from reaching the Moon.

Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow cone that obscures the Moon and can be seen with the naked eye.

