Kinshasa: EPST inspectors demand an increase in their premiums

Inspectors of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education (EPST) took to the streets of Kinshasa on Wednesday May 3 to demand, among other things, a 30% increase in their premium in accordance with the agreement of Mbuela Lodge (Kongo-Central ).

The demonstrators also wanted to demand from the government the pay of the speakers in the writing of the diplomas 2020, 2021, 2022, and the correction of the certification tests.

The inspector general of the EPST, recognizes the legitimacy of the claims of these seated teachers. He calls them to calm and to prioritize the future of children:

“As it is, the trunks containing the questionnaires for the out-of-session exams are already in all the provinces. And the arrangements are always made at the provincial level. The trunks are there, on May 8, it’s the handing over of the dissertation. Listen gentlemen, let us claim peacefully, it is our right. It’s true it hurts, two years, three years we are not paid even me, put yourself in the place of these people, it hurts”.

The Inspector General of the EPST urges his colleagues not to disrupt the progress of the State examination which is a whole cycle.

The claims of the EPST inspectors come at a time when the out-of-session tests for state exams are on the horizon.

They will take place on May 8 throughout the DRC, according to Jacques Odia Musungayi.

The latter ensures that all arrangements have been made both at national and provincial level so that everything goes smoothly.