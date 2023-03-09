Home News Stocks Rise on US Claims Data By Investing.com
News

Stocks Rise on US Claims Data By Investing.com

by admin
Stocks Rise on US Claims Data By Investing.com
© Reuters.

Di Liz Moyer

Investing.com – US stocks moved higher after jobless claims data came in higher-than-expected reading.

At the time of writing the is up 50 points or 0.2%, the is up 0.2% and the is up 0.4%.

Rising jobless claims helped ease fears about the Federal Reserve and interest rates. The rose last week to 211,000 units, hitting a 10-week high.

But the most important data will come on Friday, with the publication of the February. Analysts expect the economy to add 205,000 jobs in the month, but are also waiting to see if the January number will be revised.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress this week that the central bank is ready to step up the pace to tame the economy. But on Wednesday he said their decisions had not yet been made, pending jobs data and new inflation reports expected next week.

Futures traders have increased bets that the Fed will hike rates by half a percentage point at the end of the month, up from a quarter-point hike in February.

The 2-year Treasury, a signal on expectations for the Fed’s key rate, climbed to 5% this week, where it hasn’t been since 2007.

Oil is on the rise. The was up 0.6% to $77.13 a barrel and the was up 0.6% to $83.19 a barrel. I climbed 0.9% to $1,835.

See also  Mountaineer found dead on Becca d'Aran

You may also like

To go to London you will have to...

Sea eagles are already setting up their nest...

Captured in Puerto Gaitán presumed member of the...

The Hunan delegation held a group meeting to...

from the G17 and SL series for injection...

Three people die after being trapped in a...

Difficult days for the center

Unions cut power to the Stade de France...

What you need to know to apply for...

Taiwan announces resumption of more cross-strait direct flights

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy