Home » Xi Jinping-Abbas meeting: Beijing’s three-point plan to resolve the Palestinian question
World

Xi Jinping-Abbas meeting: Beijing’s three-point plan to resolve the Palestinian question

by admin
Xi Jinping-Abbas meeting: Beijing’s three-point plan to resolve the Palestinian question

The Chinese president Xi Jinping and the president of thePalestinian National Authority (PNA) Mahmoud Abbas met today in a bilateral a Beijing. The China News Agency Xinhua announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between China and Palestine and the elaboration of a plan in three points for a peaceful resolution of the Palestinian question. In Xi’s vision, it is first of all necessary to create “one independent Palestinian state which enjoys full sovereignty on the basis of the borders of 1967 and with East Jerusalem as its capital.” In the second point it is necessary to increase thedevelopment assistance and humanitarian aid for Palestine, in order to satisfy “the economic and subsistence needs of the Palestinian population”. Finally, always according to the Chinese vision, we should “maintain i peace talks in the right direction” avoiding “provocative actions and words” and in full “respect for the holy places of Jerusalem”. The establishment of a broader was then proposed peace conference international with more “influence e authority” to support a peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel.

As for i bilateral reports between China and Palestine, the Chinese president reiterated the historic friendship and the good relations which in recent years have guaranteed a relationship of trust and support between the two entities. There Chinesehe recalled, was one of the first states to recognize the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the State of Palestine, even supporting the entry of Palestine into the United Nations as a “full member state”. At the end of his statements, Xi Jinping he then recalled the Chinese willingness to “strengthen solidarity and cooperation with Palestine and other developing countries” in the context of a more general promotion of the “cooperation with the Arab states to “safeguard the common interests of developing countries, international equity and justice”.

See also  Ukraine, latest news: 100 days of war. Moscow has 20% of the territory

Previous Article

From Bush to Aznar, up to Blair: Berlusconi’s state funeral deserted by heads of government and “friendly” international leaders

next

You may also like

The great shipwreck of migrants in Greece

Forests on fire in France: at least 30...

From Bush to Aznar, up to Blair: the...

Silvio Berlusconi, state funeral in Milan. Choirs and...

Which is better the Swiss network or the...

Dorian invites Suu, Zoé and Arde Bogotá to...

«He arrived with a 300,000 euro supercar»

UKC: A minor who was hit by a...

Azkena Rock Special: 8 national bands… go for...

Gessica Lattuca, breakthrough in the case of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy