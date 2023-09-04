Xi Jinping Expected to Miss G20 Summit, Disappointing Biden but Keeping Dialogue Open

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence from the upcoming G20 summit in India has disappointed US President Joe Biden, who expressed his disappointment during a press conference in Delaware. Despite this setback, Biden stated that he still plans to meet with Xi in the future, although he did not specify a location for their meeting. Many speculate that the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in San Francisco in November may provide an opportunity for another encounter between the two leaders.

The relationship between the US and China has experienced its fair share of ups and downs. Last year’s G20 summit in Bali marked the first face-to-face meeting between Biden and Xi and was seen as an opportunity to foster a renewed dialogue between the two nations. During the meeting, they agreed to manage their differences and prevent rivalry from escalating into conflict. Unfortunately, a spying incident involving a Chinese balloon earlier this year caused the relationship to deteriorate significantly.

Despite this setback, several high-ranking officials from the Biden administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, climate envoy John Kerry, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, have made visits to China in recent months in an effort to improve relations.

Last week, it was reported that Xi would not be attending the G20 summit and that Premier Li Qiang would be representing China instead. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Li Qiang would also attend several other meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia, before potentially transferring to India to attend the G20 summit. This decision by Xi to skip the summit could further strain Sino-Indian relations, which are already tense due to ongoing border tensions.

Discussing the upcoming visit, Biden emphasized the need for coordination and hinted at building closer relationships with both India and Vietnam. After the G20 summit, he plans to visit Vietnam to strengthen US ties in Asia.

Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 negotiator, reassured that there was an agreement on a final communiqué despite ongoing geopolitical frictions and Xi’s absence. However, some Western delegations remain pessimistic about the outcome of the summit. Two European officials involved in the preparations expressed doubts about reaching a joint statement due to disagreements over Ukraine, which both Moscow and Beijing object to.

As the G20 summit approaches, all eyes will be on the outcome of the meetings and the potential impact on international relations.

