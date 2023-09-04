Geely Delivers Over 2,000 Vehicles for Hangzhou Asian Games, Ensuring Safer and Smarter Travel Experience

Geely Delivers Over 2,000 Vehicles for the Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou, China – Geely Holding Group, the official partner of the 19th Asian Games, has recently delivered more than 2,000 vehicles for the highly anticipated event. The handover ceremony took place on September 3 in Hangzhou, where the officially designated vehicles were officially introduced.

The vehicles, which include models from Geely, Lynk & Co, Jikrypton, Rado, Long-range, LEVC, Caocao, and other brands, are part of Geely’s effort to provide a smart and high-quality transportation experience during the Asian Games. In addition to the vehicles, more than 2,000 full-time Asian Games drivers were also appointed to ensure smooth travel for the participants.

Geely’s officially designated vehicles for the Hangzhou Asian Games are equipped with satellite-based high-precision positioning technology. This advanced technology allows precise positioning at the lane level, enabling efficient management and scheduling of the vehicles. As a result, the Hangzhou Asian Games travel guarantee service is expected to be safer, smarter, and more enjoyable.

As the official partner of the Hangzhou Asian Games, Geely Holding Group is fully committed to supporting the event in various aspects. This includes Asian Games cultural promotion, Asian Games torch relay guarantee, Asian vehicle use guarantee, and space-ground integrated travel empowerment.

One of the notable contributions from Geely Holding Group is through its commercial aerospace company, Spacetime Daoyu. The company will provide satellite-based high-precision positioning services for all officially designated vehicles for the Asian Games. This technology ensures real-time and accurate location information of each vehicle, supporting precise vehicle management and scheduling. Spacetime Daoyu will also offer emergency communication services for selected vehicles, further enhancing the safety of Asian Games travel.

Furthermore, the Geely Star Wisdom Computing Center will provide the Asian Games team with a comprehensive intelligent driving solution. This will ensure a seamless and secure travel experience for the participants, enhancing the overall efficiency and safety of the event.

During the Hangzhou Asian Games, Geely will showcase its brand-new green and intelligent models in various scenarios such as the torch relay, marathon competitions, stadiums, and Asian Games village connections. This will allow guests and athletes to experience mass-produced autonomous driving and intelligent network technology throughout the entire Asian Games cycle. It will also provide an opportunity to showcase the development of Hangzhou as a digital city and a smart city.

Geely has previously delivered large-scale new energy taxis and police vehicles, forming a comprehensive fleet that covers Asian Games, police, and civilian use. These vehicles utilize various energy drive forms, including fuel oil, gasoline-electric hybrid, smart electric hybrid, and smart pure electric. This demonstrates Geely’s commitment to leading-edge technological achievements and represents the charm of Chinese automobiles.

During the delivery ceremony, Geely Galaxy L6 held a special AI enlistment ceremony. Leveraging Geely’s self-developed full-scenario AI model, the vehicle’s external voice interaction function was showcased, highlighting its commitment to fair competition and creating a smart and fine car for everyone.

Geely’s Galaxy series has become a new market growth pole for Geely Automobile, supporting the company’s new energy transformation cycle. The latest sales data shows that Geely Automobile sold 41,014 new energy vehicles in July alone, representing a year-on-year increase of over 28% and a month-on-month increase of 6%. With its wide product range and strong performance, Geely aims to meet the diverse needs of users and continue its success in the market.