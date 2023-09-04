Filmmaker’s Journey: ‘Stories of Yong’an Town’ Receives Praise and Unexpected Love from Audience

“Stories of Yong’an Town” to be Released Nationwide: A Film that Captures Hearts on its Guangzhou Roadshow

By Li Li, Yangcheng Evening News

Guangzhou, China – The highly anticipated film “Stories of Yong’an Town,” directed by Wei Shujun, is set to release nationwide on September 8. The film arrived in Guangzhou on September 2, marking the start of a 14-day, 14-city roadshow across the country.

Director and screenwriter Wei Shujun, producer Wan Jun, screenwriter and actor Kang Chunlei, and local Guangdong director Yang Pingdao, who also played a role in the film, made an appearance to engage and interact with the audience. During the last screening of the day in Guangzhou, the cinema projectionist surprised the creators by expressing his love for the film, raising his hand from the small window at the back row. This heartfelt gesture moved everyone in the theater.

“Stories of Yong’an Town” tells a tale about movies, dreams, and life. Directed by Wei Shujun, co-written by Kang Chunlei and Wei Shujun, the film features a talented cast including Yang Zishan, Huang Miyi, Liu Yang, Kang Chunlei, Liang Ming, Yang Jin, Yang Pingdao, Song Chuan, Zhai Yixiang, Geng Jun, and Wu Zhongtian. Centered around a film crew visiting Yong’an Town for shooting, the story intertwines two female characters – a local restaurant owner and a female star who returns to her hometown for filming.

The roles of the screenwriter and director play a significant role throughout the film. With humorous and playful language, the duo exposes the behind-the-scenes secrets of the film industry, eliciting laughter from the audience. Interestingly, Kang Chunlei, one of the screenwriters, portrays Chunlei, a screenwriter filming in Yong’an Town. The character clashes with the director’s philosophy, leading to disagreements over the script’s essence. Wei Shujun and Kang Chunlei revealed during the post-screening exchange that they often had creative differences, but fortunately, their working relationship did not sour to the point of animosity.

Wei Shujun also disclosed that the film’s script underwent major revisions shortly before production. Two weeks prior to filming, the team realized that the original script was inadequate, prompting them to rewrite it within the limited time frame.

Notably, Guangzhou was not the first stop on the national roadshow for “Stories of Yong’an Town.” Due to the impending landfall of Typhoon “Sula” on the South China coast, the crew had to cancel the show in Shenzhen. Some of the main creators who had already arrived in Shenzhen decided to “check in” at the intended venue and filmed a video to apologize to the audience through social media.

During the Guangzhou roadshow, “Stories of Yong’an Town” gained unanimous praise from the audience. In a touching moment, during the post-screening interaction, the creators noticed the projectionist in the furthest small window silently raising his hand. The projectionist used this gesture to express his love for the film, sparking applause from the audience.

With its heartwarming story and captivating performances, “Stories of Yong’an Town” is primed to capture the hearts of audiences across the nation when it releases on September 8.

Editor: Yan Zhechuan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

