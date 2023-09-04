Chinese Women’s Table Tennis Team Dominates Group Stage at Pyeongchang Asian Championships

National Table Tennis Team Dominates Group Stage at Pyeongchang Asian Championships

September 3, 2023

Pyeongchang, South Korea – The National Table Tennis Women’s Team from China has emerged victorious in the group stage of the Pyeongchang Asian Championships. The team displayed exceptional skill and determination as they defeated both the Malaysian team and the Chinese Taipei team without losing a single set.

The Chinese team’s first challenge came from the Malaysian team. Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha, and Wang Yidi represented China in the match. Chen Meng dominated her opponent, Keren, with an impressive score of 11-2, 11-4, 11-5, securing the first win for China. Sun Yingsha followed suit and effortlessly defeated Yan Liying 3-0, while Wang Yidi successfully defeated Lin Jingxuan, leading the Chinese team to a resounding 3-0 victory.

Chen Meng expressed her satisfaction with her performance, stating, “I am quite pleased with my performance, as I hoped to quickly establish dominance in the game.” Sun Yingsha acknowledged the challenges posed by unfamiliar opponents, saying, “We don’t know much about our opponents, and we have never played against them. We are preparing for the game with the awareness of the difficulties ahead.” Wang Yidi emphasized the importance of adapting to the court’s rhythm, expressing optimism for future performances.

In their second match, the Chinese team faced the Chinese Taipei team. Wang Manyu set the tone by defeating Li Yuzhun in straight sets with scores of 11-7, 11-8, 11-7. Chen Meng faced off against Huang Yihua, experiencing a setback in the second game but ultimately emerging victorious with a score of 11-3, 7-11, 11-9. Sun Yingsha concluded the match by defeating Huang Yuwen 11-2, 11-7, 11-7. With a flawless two-match record, the Chinese team secured first place in their group.

Reflecting on their performance, Sun Yingsha mentioned her gradual entry into the state of play, while Chen Meng acknowledged areas for improvement, acknowledging the need for self-reflection. Wang Manyu expressed satisfaction with her performance and adaptation to the venue and lighting conditions.

Looking ahead to the upcoming games on September 4, the team expressed their commitment to giving their all and fighting in the best condition. They emphasized the importance of unity among teammates and their determination to perform well in the remaining matches.

The National Table Tennis Women’s Team from China, led by their strong players, has showcased their superior skills and determination in the Pyeongchang Asian Championships. The team’s impressive performance has set them on a path to success as they aim to secure top honors in the tournament.

(Reporter: Song Fei)

