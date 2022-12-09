Original title: High-profile return! Simmons returns to the Hawks tomorrow and the Nets prepare themed T-shirts to celebrate

On December 9th, Beijing time, tomorrow the Nets will play against the Eagles at home, and Ben Simmons will usher in a comeback. According to Michael Scotto, the Nets also prepared Ben Simmons-themed T-shirts for the first 10,000 people who entered the stadium.

Simmons has missed 4 games due to a knee injury. Simmons has played 17 games this season, averaging 28.2 minutes per game, scoring 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

In the 4 games that Benzie was absent, the Nets had 3 wins and 1 loss, only losing to the Celtics, the number one player in the Eastern Conference. So far, the Nets rank fourth in the East with a record of 14 wins and 12 losses. The top three are the Celtics, Bucks and Cavaliers.

