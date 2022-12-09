Home Sports High-profile return! Simmons returns to the Hawks tomorrow and the Nets prepare themed T-shirts to celebrate him – yqqlm
Sports

High-profile return! Simmons returns to the Hawks tomorrow and the Nets prepare themed T-shirts to celebrate him – yqqlm

by admin
High-profile return! Simmons returns to the Hawks tomorrow and the Nets prepare themed T-shirts to celebrate him – yqqlm
2022-12-09 07:55

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: High-profile return! Simmons returns to the Hawks tomorrow and the Nets prepare themed T-shirts to celebrate

On December 9th, Beijing time, tomorrow the Nets will play against the Eagles at home, and Ben Simmons will usher in a comeback. According to Michael Scotto, the Nets also prepared Ben Simmons-themed T-shirts for the first 10,000 people who entered the stadium.

Simmons has missed 4 games due to a knee injury. Simmons has played 17 games this season, averaging 28.2 minutes per game, scoring 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

In the 4 games that Benzie was absent, the Nets had 3 wins and 1 loss, only losing to the Celtics, the number one player in the Eastern Conference. So far, the Nets rank fourth in the East with a record of 14 wins and 12 losses. The top three are the Celtics, Bucks and Cavaliers.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  The Nets insider is a perfect transformation!The five major data have greatly improved, and the average 16+10 is too strong_Game_Season_Claxton

You may also like

Serie B: Frosinone passes to Reggio Calabria, 0-3....

World Cup, Brazil-Croatia, Dalic: “I wanted to meet...

Holland-Argentina prediction: will we go to extra time?...

Milan-Lumezzane 3-2 in the friendly at Milanello. Great...

By camper in Africa, from Morocco to South...

Inter, a low-cost team to relaunch ambitions for...

World Cup, the top 11 after the round...

The first day of the World Badminton Federation...

Volleyball Superlega: in recovery victory for Padova over...

Barella: “My Inter and I have changed. Now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy