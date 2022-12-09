The appeal launched by La Stampa for the release of Fahimeh Karimi, the mother of three children sentenced to death by the regime for kicking a Basiji paramilitary, has exceeded 20,000 signatures and gathered adhesions that are gradually also involving the political world as well as cultural and professional ones [l’appello può essere firmato qui]. This morning the adhesions of Enrico Letta, Matteo Renzi, Giuseppe Conte, the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala, the minister of culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, the ex-president of the Chamber Roberto Fico and the deputy Pd Laura Boldrini arrived in La Stampa. Mother of three, Fahimeh Karimi was sentenced to death by the regime for kicking a Basiji paramilitary. Italy and the EU must press for the safety and security of the thousands arrested in the protests.

“We ask you to join and support this cry of pain and outrage. It concerns us all, because all of humanity is defeated wherever there is abuse, injustice, a right denied, a life violated» wrote the director of the Press Massimo Giannini yesterday, explaining the reason for the birth of the petition. And his message was immediately picked up by a transversal world that brings together culture, politics, civil society and ordinary citizens.

«I signed the La Stampa appeal for the life of Fahimeh Karimi, the Iranian volleyball coach sentenced to death by the Tehran regime. May the Italian government raise its voice in condemnation of you and work to stop the capital punishment of those who fight for freedom in #Iran ». Laura Boldrini, a member of the Democratic Party, wrote on social media.

«Alessia Piperno tells of one of her cellmates, mother of three children and volleyball coach. Her name is Fahimeh Karimi. They were in the same cramped space for more than a month, then one day she was taken to the infirmary and she never came back. And in these days Alessia has discovered that she has been sentenced to death. A story, the umpteenth, of oppression and pain», adds Fico. «It is necessary for our country and the entire international community to strengthen their commitment to Iranian women who are fighting for the respect of their rights, to ask for freedom and dignity. And this is why in these hours I signed the appeal promoted by ‘La Stampa'”. So Roberto Fico on his social channels announces the signing of the petition promoted by the newspaper La Stampa to ask for the release of Fahimeh Karimi and respect for the rights of Iranian women “, concludes the pentastellato. This morning the appeal was also signed by Carla Bruni.