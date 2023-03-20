Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Moscow around 1:30 p.m. local time for a three-day visit to Russia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed today at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow on an official three-day visit to Russia and its President Vladimir Putin. This is the first visit of the Chinese president to the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, reports the British “Reuters”.

The Chinese leader’s visit to Moscow is the first visit by a foreign leader since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, Sky News reports. Let us remind you that justice ministers from more than 40 countries, including the British Dominic Raab, will support the investigation into alleged war crimes, including the abduction of children. Putin also wrote in an article for “People’s Daily” that he and Xi have “high expectations for the upcoming talks”.

“Xi Jinping is my good, old friend with whom I have the warmest relations… Relations between Russia and China are constantly strengthening and are at the highest level in the history of the two countries. We have achieved an unprecedented level of trust in our political dialogue, and our strategic cooperation is truly comprehensive in nature and marks the beginning of a new era.“, wrote the Russian president.

Putin personally invited Xi to Moscow. The two will meet one-on-one on Monday, followed by an informal lunch, and further talks will continue on Tuesday when the presidents will make statements to the media. The flight of the Chinese president was followed by more than 100,000 people via the well-known “Flight Radar” portal, which speaks volumes for the importance of this historic visit.

