On October 7th, Beijing time, the return of the former featherweight world champion Xu Can started in Tampa, USA. Xu Can and Mexican opponent Benitez fought bloody ten rounds, and finally lost with a split decision regret.

In the match last August, Xu Can was defeated by challenger Leigh Wood by a 12-round TKO in the UK away game and lost the world gold belt. After this battle, Xu Can had a rare two-game losing streak.

As soon as the game started, Benitez showed full aggressiveness. Nearly half of the first round, Xu Can began to try to control the distance of more jabs and cooperate with counterattacks to defuse the opponent’s attack.

During the rest of the second round, Xu Can under the camera had nosebleeds, and continued to fight with his damaged physical condition. The confrontation in the subsequent rounds can be described as “blood battle”. Halfway through the game, although Benitez’s physical fitness has been consumed, he has not stopped punching.In the middle of the game, both of them kept switching positions quickly between mid-range and close-range, constantly looking for opportunities to fight hard.

In the seventh and eighth rounds, Benitez’s physical fitness entered a bottleneck period and gradually retreated. Xu Can’s state began to pick up, patiently looking for opportunities in the confrontation again and again, and hitting the opponent’s door with his back fists one after another. Benitez was forced to defend by the rope several times, and Xu Can opened a hole in the corner of his left eye.

In the last two rounds, both sides tried their best to try to gain a greater advantage on the offensive end. However, Benitez did a good job in body hitting and defense in front punches, and Xu Can failed to further expand the advantages accumulated in the middle of the game. After ten rounds of fierce battle, Xu Can finally lost to Benitez with a split decision of 96-94, 96-94, 93-97, and lost again.

