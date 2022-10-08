Home World Shooting during a high school football game, three injured in Ohio
Shooting during a high school football game, three injured in Ohio

Shooting during a high school football game, three injured in Ohio

Three people were shot and wounded outside the Whitmer High School stadium in Toledo, Ohio, during a high school football game. According to the local police department – reports theAbc – two women and a male were transported to hospital with non-fatal injuries.

During the shooting, which took place a few minutes before the end of the match, spectators and players fled for cover in the stadium.

“We are deeply saddened that a fun sporting challenge tonight was interrupted by an act of violence in the streets surrounding our event,” said Washington local school superintendent Kadee Anstadt.

