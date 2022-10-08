The entomologist who discovered him decided to give him the name of Novak Djokovic, “to thank Nole for everything he did for our country”, and the Serbian champion took it well, building an Instagram story. But someone with a less pronounced sense of humor than the Djoker could perhaps have been offended, given that the “Duvalius” Djokovici, a sort of colettero, lives underground and is blind.

Nikola Vsevic, the scholar who found it in a hole near the city of Ljubovija, published the discovery in the journal “Annales Zoologi Fennici”, but also pointed out to the non-specialist public of social media that “For more than 15 years Djokovic made the whole of Serbia proud, almost becoming a member of our families. He is not only the greatest ambassador of our country, but he is the strongest tennis player ever and one of the most dominant athletes in the world ».

A tennis player had never given a name to an animal species, who knows if now a Murray fox, a Nadal bull or a Federer hawk will arrive, but there have already been curious combinations. Apart from the naming of fields – Pista Nadal, Campo Pietrangeli, Rod Laver Arena … – the tram number 8 of Basel was named after Federer, which as a child took him to the tennis club and today is called Federer-Express, but also a ice cream flavor (cream), Federer Ice, while in orbit there are both an asteroid Rafanadal and a Rogefederer, and Djokovic before reincarnating as an insect was also a plane of the Air Serbia airline. New ideas are awaited.