The words of the French Minister Boone irritate Italy. The President of the Republic Mattarella dryly comments that “Italy knows how to take care of itself”. Giorgia Meloni asks for an “unacceptable external interference” to be denied, then applauds the defense of the Colle. Going ahead with the negotiations on the government, the leader of Fdi is preparing for new rounds of negotiations with Berlusconi and Salvini
De Luca: «Apply for me? Ways of the Lord infinite but now primary true “for the Democratic Party
The president of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, does not rule out running for the secretariat of the Democratic Party but asks for real primaries, warns that everything has to be redone, accuses the party of being a victim of the currents and the lords of the cards. “Letta has shown great dignity and political honesty in taking on all responsibilities. But the problems are ancient. We presented ourselves without identities, programs and alliances. Years of illusions on the “wide field”, a parlor expression to be erased », explains the governor of Campania in an interview with the Press. “I hope – he continues – that you will find the courage to take a completely open congressional path, with real primaries, without current mortgages and wars of cards, and with regulatory changes if necessary”. For De Luca, the Democratic Party, over the years, has absorbed the worst of the great political traditions: Doroteo currentism, up to tribal logic, obtuse bureaucratic centralism indifferent to territories and to the person. All this must be swept away ». Finally, when asked about his possible candidacy for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, but also a third term in Campania, De Luca replies: «Never put limits on providence. In the Democratic Party, the push for political, generational and gender renewal must be permanent ”.
Meloni towards meeting with Salvini and Berlusconi
The negotiations between Giorgia Meloni, Lega and FI for the composition of the government continue. The leader of FdI will see Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, at the beginning of the week in Milan or from Wednesday onwards in Rome. The role of the Northern League secretary is not the only knot. An arm wrestling is underway with the blue Licia Ronzulli, to whom Meloni does not seem willing to guarantee important ministries such as Health and Education. As for the presidency of the Chamber, the current Northern League leader Riccardo Molinari would be in pole position, who should have more chances, it is argued in majority circles, by Giancarlo Giorgetti
Mattarella with Melons, stop to external interference
The words of the French minister Laurence Boone, who in an interview had said that she wanted to monitor “respect for rights and freedoms in Italy”, provoked the reaction of the Italian institutions. The President of the Republic Mattarella dryly comments that “Italy knows how to take care of itself”. Giorgia Meloni asks to deny otherwise it is an “unacceptable external interference”, then applauds the defense of the Colle. “There is curiosity about the future government, but not concern”, assures Prime Minister Draghi. In the evening, the Paris turnaround: «Boone’s sentences have been simplified, we don’t want to give lessons. France respects the democratic choice of the Italians ».