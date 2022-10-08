9:50

De Luca: «Apply for me? Ways of the Lord infinite but now primary true “for the Democratic Party

The president of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, does not rule out running for the secretariat of the Democratic Party but asks for real primaries, warns that everything has to be redone, accuses the party of being a victim of the currents and the lords of the cards. “Letta has shown great dignity and political honesty in taking on all responsibilities. But the problems are ancient. We presented ourselves without identities, programs and alliances. Years of illusions on the “wide field”, a parlor expression to be erased », explains the governor of Campania in an interview with the Press. “I hope – he continues – that you will find the courage to take a completely open congressional path, with real primaries, without current mortgages and wars of cards, and with regulatory changes if necessary”. For De Luca, the Democratic Party, over the years, has absorbed the worst of the great political traditions: Doroteo currentism, up to tribal logic, obtuse bureaucratic centralism indifferent to territories and to the person. All this must be swept away ». Finally, when asked about his possible candidacy for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, but also a third term in Campania, De Luca replies: «Never put limits on providence. In the Democratic Party, the push for political, generational and gender renewal must be permanent ”.