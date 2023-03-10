Home World Yanis Varoufakis beaten by a group of thugs in Athens: hospitalized with a broken nose
World

Yanis Varoufakis beaten by a group of thugs in Athens: hospitalized with a broken nose

by admin
Yanis Varoufakis beaten by a group of thugs in Athens: hospitalized with a broken nose

A group of people surrounded and beat Yanis Varoufakis outside a restaurant in Exarchia, a well-known neighborhood in Athens. Former Finance Minister and leader of MeRA 25 was attacked by about 20-30 people, currently unknown, while he was at a table with some members of DiEM25 from all over Europe. According to initial information reported by Cnn GreeceVaroufakis was hospitalized athospital Evangelismos with the broken nose. The police forces reached him to collect his testimony on what happened and try to identify those responsible for the attack.

The beating took place on Valtetsiou street outside the restaurant Yantes, often frequented by Varoufakis, who in 2015 was already the victim of intimidation in the same place while he was having lunch with his wife, Danae Stratou. At the time, about 40 people with their faces covered entered the club and threw a bottle of water at him. A dynamic similar to today’s aggression, which is described in a statement by MeRA 25, (European Realistic Disobedience Front), the Greek political party he founded. “Varoufakis was the victim of a cheeky one fascist attack from hooligans provocateurs,” reads the note.

“A small group of thugs stormed the venue shouting aggressively, falsely accusing it of signing Greece’s bailout deal with the Troika,” both MeRA 25 and DiEM25. Varoufakis got up to talk to people, but this “they immediately responded with violencebeating hard the Secretary”. Varoufakis fell to the ground covered in blood and was kicked and punched by someone, he said Cnn Greece. “We are not afraid, we do not back down. In the dark, we respond with a single word: Day”, concludes the MeRA 25 press release.

See also  Climate Change: Reasons for the Increasing Frequency of "Flash Floods" and Ways to Protect Humans-BBC News

Previous Article

Germany, had taken hostages in a pharmacy in Karlsruhe: kidnapper arrested. No injuries

You may also like

Ergin Ataman on injuries to Partizan and Vasa...

The development of the situation in Russia and...

Tragedy in Viale Regione Siciliana, a woman dies...

Free topless in public swimming pools in Berlin:...

Cagliari Market – From Serie A! Ranieri unleashed:...

Spezia-Inter, Caldara’s penalty on D’Ambrosio. Wrong by Lautaro

Marko DNA hit Divna | Fun

The blue and white-washing behind Israeli calls for...

What we know about the shooting in Hamburg

Biden presents his $6.8 trillion budget plan: more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy