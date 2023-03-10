A group of people surrounded and beat Yanis Varoufakis outside a restaurant in Exarchia, a well-known neighborhood in Athens. Former Finance Minister and leader of MeRA 25 was attacked by about 20-30 people, currently unknown, while he was at a table with some members of DiEM25 from all over Europe. According to initial information reported by Cnn GreeceVaroufakis was hospitalized athospital Evangelismos with the broken nose. The police forces reached him to collect his testimony on what happened and try to identify those responsible for the attack.

The beating took place on Valtetsiou street outside the restaurant Yantes, often frequented by Varoufakis, who in 2015 was already the victim of intimidation in the same place while he was having lunch with his wife, Danae Stratou. At the time, about 40 people with their faces covered entered the club and threw a bottle of water at him. A dynamic similar to today’s aggression, which is described in a statement by MeRA 25, (European Realistic Disobedience Front), the Greek political party he founded. “Varoufakis was the victim of a cheeky one fascist attack from hooligans provocateurs,” reads the note.

“A small group of thugs stormed the venue shouting aggressively, falsely accusing it of signing Greece’s bailout deal with the Troika,” both MeRA 25 and DiEM25. Varoufakis got up to talk to people, but this “they immediately responded with violencebeating hard the Secretary”. Varoufakis fell to the ground covered in blood and was kicked and punched by someone, he said Cnn Greece. “We are not afraid, we do not back down. In the dark, we respond with a single word: Day”, concludes the MeRA 25 press release.