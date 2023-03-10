VfL Bochum manages an important victory in the close relegation battle. In Cologne, the Ruhr club conquers its away weakness and climbs up the table. VfL experienced a novelty this season with the opening goal.

EFirst 911, second away win: VfL Bochum, up until now bottom, celebrated a redeeming victory in the Bundesliga and may have drawn 1. FC Köln into the relegation battle. After four games without a point or goal, Bochum won 2-0 (1-0) at FC on Friday evening and temporarily jumped up to 14th place. The pressure on Keller’s competitors Schalke, Hoffenheim, Stuttgart (19 points each) and Hertha (20) is increasing. Kevin Stöger (9th minute / penalty kick) and Erhan Masovic (76th) scored for the guests. Cologne are now only five points away. FC have not scored in six of seven games in the second half of the season and have been waiting for a striker goal for almost 800 minutes. “The last little bit was missing in the box. Luck is not on our side. The ball doesn’t fall in front of our feet, but to the opponent,” said Davie Selke at DAZN.

With eleven defeats from twelve games, Bochum traveled to Cologne as the weakest away team in the league – but they still took the first trick early on. Stöger scored Bochum’s first goal after 375 minutes with a penalty kick. It was the first penalty ever for the Westphalians this season after they had already conceded twelve. For Bochum’s coach Thomas Letsch, who has now played once against all his opponents, the motto still applies: all or nothing. VfL has never played a draw under him. Ten defeats now face seven wins.

In bad weather – one degree, sleet and wind – the people of Bochum had been on the autobahn much longer than planned. It was only about five minutes after the Cologne team that they came out on the field, quite rushed, to warm up. The game could start on time. And after 31 seconds, the visitors almost went behind, but goalkeeper Manuel Riemann saved a 20-metre shot from Ellyes Skhiri well.

Cologne shocked after falling behind

And instead of falling behind quickly, VfL took the lead early on. Cologne’s defender Timo Hübers had fouled Bochum’s winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei. The foul was undisputed, the Cologne team only complained that it was outside the penalty area. “It’s not super clear, that’s probably why the penalty will not be revised. But I also have to be smarter,” analyzed Hübers. The touch took place on the line and Stöger happily converted under the belly of FC goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe. Cologne looked shocked and were lucky when Takuma Asano, Japan’s World Cup winning goal scorer against Germany, twisted from a tight angle (12′) and failed at Schwäbe (31′). Jeff Chabot then had the equalizer on his feet at the other end, but Riemann made a strong save again and prevented the defender from scoring his first Bundesliga goal.

The sleet had meanwhile turned to snow, thick flakes fell on the lawn from the 30th minute, next to the FC trainer Steffen Baumgart pacing up and down in his t-shirt again, even in these temperatures.

Although his team became more and more powerful, they remained too harmless in front of the goal, as so often recently. Another important move by Letsch was the move to appoint Captain Anthony Losilla as special guard for Skhiri on his 37th birthday. Far fewer impulses than usual came from the Tunisian, the six from the Cologne playmaker. VfL also defended in a disciplined manner. “We threw ourselves into everything, allowed little. We showed today what is crucial in the relegation battle,” said coach Thomas Letsch.

Masovic finally made the decision, who, after a low free-kick variant, happily got the ball in the penalty area and scored to make it 2-0. “The team gave it their all, fought well and finally scored the goals,” said a delighted Christopher Antwi-Adjei. The Cologne team struggled to catch up after the 0:2, but Riemann thwarted the few chances. Even three minutes of stoppage time didn’t help the hosts in the end. “We made a lot of slight mistakes – in all areas. The boys invested a lot, but in the end there’s always a centimeter missing somewhere,” said Baumgart after the game.