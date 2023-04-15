The silver age welcomes the Asian Games and the torch is passed down forever. This torch relay in the nursing home makes people excited

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-15 06:50

Daily Business News “Xiao Jiang, I heard that the ‘Silver Age Asian Games’ will be held in the courtyard soon, and there will be a torch relay race. Is it true? I have to show my hand!” Hangzhou No. 3 Social Welfare Institute is well-known as a “pistachio” and a “peacemaker”. He can be seen actively at various events in the courtyard. This time, he actively signed up to participate in the spring carnival organized by the organization “Celebrating the Asian Games and Enjoying the Future”.

As one of the wonderful theme activities of the carnival, the torch relay is very exciting. The route spans the seven parks in the hospital, and the relay is held by a group of elderly people with an average age of 84. Some of them are walking like flying, some are hobbled, and some are wheelchair-assisted, but they all have a surging heart that loves sports and refuses to accept the old.

On April 12th, the day of the torch relay, the old people were very excited, and they came to the relay point early and waited eagerly, just to witness the dazzling moment of the “firewood” passing. At 8 o’clock in the morning, Grandma Yang, who lives in Qingfeng Garden, successfully ran the first round of the “Sanfu Asian Games”. The “little sisters” in the garden cheered for her with a red song; The Peking Opera troupe from Beijing came to cheer for them, singing and dancing with long sleeves, and their charm remained the same as in the past; in Xixiu Garden, the old people who are in wheelchairs and their hearts are on the field, express their feelings for the Asian Games with a set of rehabilitation exercises… From Qingfeng Garden to He Fuyuan, from the east district to the west district, the torch is passed all the way, the seeds of “firewood” are scattered all over the campus, and the Hangzhou Asian Games slogan of “heart to heart, @Future” is spread throughout Sanfuyuan.

When Grandpa Chen stepped into the main venue as the last stick, everyone stood up and applauded spontaneously. At this moment, it seems that it is not only Grandpa Chen who has crossed the finish line, but all the elderly who are not limited by age and dare to challenge themselves.

Asked why Grandpa Chen Lianda, who is over eighty years old, is still so energetic and enthusiastic, he said: “Who told me that I was born to love sports!” It is understood that Grandpa Chen was once the first windsurfing athlete in Hangzhou. Affected by it, his family loves sports, and his granddaughter is already a young tennis player. Talking about his precious granddaughter, he was full of pride: “This time I also participated in the sports meeting, so I can’t embarrass her!”

Age is never a reason to stop progress. What the post-80s and post-90s can do, the 80- and 90-year-olds can also do. This is how the whole people welcome the Asian Games.