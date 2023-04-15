Home Entertainment Fudan Calligraphy, Painting and Seal Cutting Exhibits Come to Xiamen for Exchange and Exhibit until April 23- Style- Dongnanwang Xiamen Channel
Entertainment

Fudan Calligraphy, Painting and Seal Cutting Exhibits Come to Xiamen for Exchange and Exhibit until April 23- Style- Dongnanwang Xiamen Channel

by admin
Fudan Calligraphy, Painting and Seal Cutting Exhibits Come to Xiamen for Exchange and Exhibit until April 23- Style- Dongnanwang Xiamen Channel

Fudan Calligraphy, Painting and Seal Cutting Comes to Xiamen for Exchange

Exhibited at the Municipal Art Museum until April 23

Citizens appreciate the artist’s calligraphy, painting and seal cutting works in the Municipal Art Museum.

Xiamen DailyNews (text/picture reporter Xu Shuxin) Yesterday afternoon, the opening ceremony of “Hundred Years of Calligraphy, Painting and Seal Cutting Art Research Center Xiamen Tour Exhibition” and “Gao Zhiqun Painting Exhibition” was held in Xiamen Art Museum.

One month ago, the Fudan University Calligraphy, Painting and Seal Cutting Art Research Center was formally established, and invited famous calligraphy, painting and seal cutting artists from all over the country to jointly create a unique art feast. Under the careful preparation of the Xiamen Alumni Association of Fudan University and relevant departments in Xiamen, the first stop of the touring exhibition came to Xiamen.

The title of the exhibition “Hundred Years of Calligraphy and Ink Continues Huazhang” shows the long history of calligraphy and painting at Fudan University. The exhibition collected more than 100 masterpieces of contemporary masters, covering the three major fields of calligraphy, painting, and seal cutting, with different styles and splendor.

Yesterday, the “Gao Zhiqun Art Exhibition” opened simultaneously, exhibiting more than 130 works created by Gao Zhiqun in the past two years. Gao Zhiqun is a senior scholar of literature and history at Fudan University and a widely acclaimed contemporary calligrapher and painter. Gao Zhiqun said that although he is from Zhangzhou, Xiamen and Zhangzhou are geographically connected and have the same cultural background, “especially the two visits to Luo Dan, a famous calligrapher in Xiamen when he was young, and the works he gave him, planted the artistic seeds of learning calligraphy and painting .”

See also  Giuseppe Zanotti Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection "New Classics"

The person in charge of the Xiamen Alumni Association of Fudan University expressed the hope that through such cultural and artistic exchange activities, Fudan University and Xiamen will establish a closer cooperative relationship.

The exhibition will run until April 23.

You may also like

Weather in Córdoba: how will the temperature be...

Xiamen Horse announces big data: the guy can’t...

Inflation more rampant than ever and the Government...

The harsh phrase with which Fabián Cubero referred...

The rural literature of each generation is different...

Taxis and remises in Córdoba: the first increase...

Argentine art: a good option to buy cheap...

Antique sofas worth $58,000 stolen from Los Angeles...

Electoral ban for the 2023 elections in Río...

With the theme of “Exquisite Freshness”, 2021 Autumn/Winter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy