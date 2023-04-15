Fudan Calligraphy, Painting and Seal Cutting Comes to Xiamen for Exchange

Exhibited at the Municipal Art Museum until April 23

Citizens appreciate the artist’s calligraphy, painting and seal cutting works in the Municipal Art Museum.

Xiamen DailyNews (text/picture reporter Xu Shuxin) Yesterday afternoon, the opening ceremony of “Hundred Years of Calligraphy, Painting and Seal Cutting Art Research Center Xiamen Tour Exhibition” and “Gao Zhiqun Painting Exhibition” was held in Xiamen Art Museum.

One month ago, the Fudan University Calligraphy, Painting and Seal Cutting Art Research Center was formally established, and invited famous calligraphy, painting and seal cutting artists from all over the country to jointly create a unique art feast. Under the careful preparation of the Xiamen Alumni Association of Fudan University and relevant departments in Xiamen, the first stop of the touring exhibition came to Xiamen.

The title of the exhibition “Hundred Years of Calligraphy and Ink Continues Huazhang” shows the long history of calligraphy and painting at Fudan University. The exhibition collected more than 100 masterpieces of contemporary masters, covering the three major fields of calligraphy, painting, and seal cutting, with different styles and splendor.

Yesterday, the “Gao Zhiqun Art Exhibition” opened simultaneously, exhibiting more than 130 works created by Gao Zhiqun in the past two years. Gao Zhiqun is a senior scholar of literature and history at Fudan University and a widely acclaimed contemporary calligrapher and painter. Gao Zhiqun said that although he is from Zhangzhou, Xiamen and Zhangzhou are geographically connected and have the same cultural background, “especially the two visits to Luo Dan, a famous calligrapher in Xiamen when he was young, and the works he gave him, planted the artistic seeds of learning calligraphy and painting .”

The person in charge of the Xiamen Alumni Association of Fudan University expressed the hope that through such cultural and artistic exchange activities, Fudan University and Xiamen will establish a closer cooperative relationship.

The exhibition will run until April 23.