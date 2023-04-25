Millionaire robbery in the country Grand Bell: they suspect a family deliverer

The family that was the victim of a million-dollar robbery at their house in the Gran Bell de La Plata country house last Saturday suspects that there was a “deliverer” who knew the movements of the inhabitants of the house and the place where they kept valuables, and that the gang carried out a “great intelligence task”, since it had “precise and accurate” information, the lawyer for the victims said today.

“It was not a random robbery. They had accurate information and they moved calmly knowing that no one was going to stop them,” Diego Lacki, legal representative of the family who was the victim of the theft of money -in pesos and dollars-, jewelry and three weapons, told Télam this morning. of fire.

Police sources indicated that the event was recorded last Saturday at 7:20 p.m. in the closed neighborhood located on 467 Street, between 144 and 146, in the town of City Bell, where the Minister of Social Development, Victoria Tolosa Paz, lives. ; the mayor of La Plata, Julio Garro, businessmen from La Plata and soccer players.

In the videos of the security cameras of the place kidnapped in the framework of the cause, the entrance to the country of a gray Peugeot 208 driven by a woman and in which three men were, who managed to pass the barrier of neighborhood security by pretending they had technical problems with the entry card.

“The country has three doors. Two are for entrance: the main one, through which the owners enter, and the one located to the right, through which visitors pass. The door on the left is the exit door, through which everyone exits, ”described the lawyer.

Lacki maintained that the Peugeot “was driven by a woman in her 40s who pretended to bring a card to the reader and, since the barrier did not go up, she repeated that action two more times until the guard pressed the button and raised it.”

“Striking”, for the son

For the family, made up of a married couple who are engaged in the meat trade and real estate businesses, and their son, it is “shocking” that the guard at the checkpoint has raised the barrier and allowed them to pass without certifying their identities or checking the vehicle. , which violates all established control protocols.

Once inside Gran Bell, the thieves headed towards the house and waited for two hours until the owner’s son came out, and then entered the place after breaking into the door of the barbecue area.

“They entered the neighborhood, from there they went directly to the property but, as they saw that the son’s vehicle was parked outside, they stayed around the neighborhood for two hours without any control approaching,” Lacki described.

“It is very rare, because the country has 550 houses and a lot of streets,” added the spokesman, who for this reason believes that the thieves “had so much studying the issue, since” they went straight to the house without getting lost “and they moved.” calmly knowing that no one was going to stop them”.

“The neighborhood has security carts that constantly go around to see if there is something strange. It cannot have gone unnoticed that four people in a car kept going around without going anywhere. It draws attention,” Lacki insisted.

For the lawyer, “surely the criminals had the information that the couple, due to their commercial activity, works all day and always arrives at 9:30 or 10 because, when the son left, they went to the property,”

The lawyer said that “a neighbor saw that the woman who was driving the car kept the window down talking on the phone”, while “the three criminals entered the house and, since they knew where the cameras were, they covered their faces” in order to commit the robbery.

Precise indications of the house

Lecki said that the home surveillance system has audio and that “in the video you can hear that they were using a cell phone in a loud voice, through which the woman outside told them where to go in a two-story house, with many rooms and 600 covered meters”.

“They first went to the laundry room, where there were sports bags, then they went to the vault, robbed, loaded everything into the bags and left. It all lasted nine minutes. They knew exactly where they had to go. They had very surgical and perfect logistics. They did everything with great effectiveness and impunity, with their faces uncovered, without glasses, a chinstrap or a cap,” Lacki said.

The criminals stole the loot and then left through the same door through which they had entered, headed for the access, collided with the barrier and escaped down 467 street, in the direction of Belgrano street.

The owners of the house arrived at their home at 9:15 p.m. and, upon detecting that they had suffered a robbery, they called 911, for which, under the orders of the prosecutor Virginia Bravo, of the Unit Works of Instruction 7 la Plata , police officers from the 10th police station. and the Departmental Investigations Delegation of La Plata worked in the place.

“We still don’t have answers. We hope to have news throughout the day,” said the lawyer, who also asked that it be investigated whether the criminals managed to enter due to the complicity of the local security agents.

After the robbery, the country authorities issued a statement to the residents, in which they described it as a “very serious and unjustifiable action” for which “the guard and the security company must respond.”

They detailed from the administration of the gated community that the security guard who was on duty at the checkpoint at the time the criminals entered was immediately separated and they specified that during these hours they are analyzing whether the security company continues to provide the service or if there will be sanctions in his against.

In March 2016, in the same Grand Bell country, criminals robbed Mayor Garro’s house, while a year earlier, in October 2015, the house of Gustavo Barros Schelotto, a former Boca and Gimnasia soccer player, was robbed.

