Who is the detainee accused of raping a woman in the Ecological Reserve and where was he hiding?

ten days ago a woman denounced that she was raped in the Costanera Sur Ecological Reservewhere he had gone to do physical activity. The police managed to arrest the suspect. last Friday in the town of Campana thanks to the investigation of security cameras and witness statements.

The alleged rapist, JMB according to the initials of his name, is a native of San Miguel and he spent the last few days on the run to baffle the police. “He was hiding in the Constitución station, from there he went to Villa Soldati and the trail was lost, but the police managed to find his cell phone and with the authorization of the judge they took it. He was located again two days ago and he was in Zárate”, detailed from the City Police.

Finally, they managed to track him down thanks to the fact that a person living on the street pointed out that the suspect was in a church in Campana. The police arrived at the scene, but the man had left, but when he returned and saw that he was expected, he ran away. At that moment they managed to capture him.

JMB will be detained at a police station located at 1500 Tucumán Street, where he will remain at the disposal of Justice.

How was the abuse in the Ecological Reserve

The event occurred in the morning of May 9 when, according to the complainant, a man threatened her, took her to some bushes on the property located on the banks of the Río de la Plata and raped her.

The 57-year-old woman, who was physically active at the time of the attack, he was in shock and had to be assisted in a hospital in the area.

A significant number of police officers carried out raids throughout the day in the 350-hectare property located in the area where the Costanera Sur promenade was formerly located and also in the popular Rodrigo Bueno neighborhood, although there were no results at that time. .

At the time, the Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office number 17, in charge of Federico Luspa, the Sole Secretariat of Paz Manino, filed proceedings for “Sexual Abuse with carnal access.”

RB / ED

