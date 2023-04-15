Home Business Auction of BTPs, interest in supplementary placements is back
Auction of BTPs, interest in supplementary placements is back

Auction of BTPs, interest in supplementary placements is back

The trend of Btp auctions

Good interest by and additional placements of government bondsreserved for specialist operators, carried out on 14 April 2023. As regards the BTP 3.80% 3 years 15-04-2026the Treasury has allocated an additional 445.9 million euros, against an offer of 650 million.

For what concern BTP 3.70% 7 years 15-06-2030, an additional 318.3 million euros were assigned, against an offer of 1,125 million. For what concern BTP 4.75% 30 years 01-09-2044, 214.1 million euros were assigned, against an offer of 250 million. For what concern BTP 4.00% 30 years 01-02-2037, 250 million euros have been assigned, against an offer for 250 million. (Ticker)

