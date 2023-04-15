The trend of Btp auctions

Good interest by and additional placements of government bondsreserved for specialist operators, carried out on 14 April 2023. As regards the BTP 3.80% 3 years 15-04-2026the Treasury has allocated an additional 445.9 million euros, against an offer of 650 million.

For what concern BTP 3.70% 7 years 15-06-2030, an additional 318.3 million euros were assigned, against an offer of 1,125 million. For what concern BTP 4.75% 30 years 01-09-2044, 214.1 million euros were assigned, against an offer of 250 million. For what concern BTP 4.00% 30 years 01-02-2037, 250 million euros have been assigned, against an offer for 250 million. (Ticker)