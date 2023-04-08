by palermotoday.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Yet another suicide in prison. A 56-year-old prisoner took his own life at Pagliarelli. The man was found hanged. Prison police officers and medical staff from the prison intervened to help him. The doctor of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Yet another suicide in prison, a 56-year-old prisoner takes his own life at Pagliarelli appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.