Home World Yet another suicide in prison, a 56-year-old prisoner takes his own life at Pagliarelli
World

Yet another suicide in prison, a 56-year-old prisoner takes his own life at Pagliarelli

by admin
Yet another suicide in prison, a 56-year-old prisoner takes his own life at Pagliarelli

by palermotoday.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Yet another suicide in prison. A 56-year-old prisoner took his own life at Pagliarelli. The man was found hanged. Prison police officers and medical staff from the prison intervened to help him. The doctor of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Yet another suicide in prison, a 56-year-old prisoner takes his own life at Pagliarelli appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Southeast Asia must "choose one of two" between China and the United States?The Biden administration sings "freedom" high-profile and uses coercion - Teller Report

You may also like

Librino, armed man barricaded in the house: law...

RS First League Laktaši beat Sloboda, Krupa rushes...

Backpack at the airport in Sarajevo | Info

Palermo, Corini in LIVE press conference

Udinese-Monza / Match commentary: another draw, we need...

Udinese-Monza | Sottil: “Inexplicable start of the second...

Sergio Scariolo on the target of Real Madrid...

North Korea conducts second test of underwater nuclear...

Blondi threatened for stealing pictures on Onlyfans |...

Attack in Tel Aviv, the mad rush of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy