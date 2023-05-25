Home » You can now listen to our Music + Chat with La La Love You
You can now listen to our Music + Chat with La La Love You

by admin
You can now listen to our Music + Chat with La La Love You

The growth of La La Love You in recent years has been immense. The impulse that this choreable hit “El fin del mundo” meant for them has resulted in the birth of “Blockbuster”. A new album with which they outline their characteristic sound and consolidate a way of living music that has become very strong among fans. All this and much more is explained in our Music + Chat with them. You can listen to the complete Music + Talk with songs in this same link.

The jump to Mexico was a before and after for them and, in addition, they feel much freer from prejudices when it comes to playing. We wanted to talk to them about how they are experiencing this enormous expansion of the project and they made it very clear to us that they are still the same as always. So it is evident that, despite the long years of work already lived, the final credits of this super movie are still very far away. The band’s good-rolling pop spirit is super alive and doesn’t stop doing its thing.

