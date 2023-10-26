Young Cuban Murdered in Havana, Motorcycle Stolen at Hospital Exit

Young Cuban Murdered in Havana while his Partner Gives Birth

A young Cuban man was brutally murdered in Havana, reportedly in an attempt to steal his motorcycle as he left a hospital where his partner was about to give birth. The shocking incident has left family members, acquaintances, and social media users devastated.

Known as Julián Lescaille, also referred to as “El Puchy,” the victim was a well-respected neighbor of Habana and Lamparilla streets in Old Havana. Described as a good father, friend, and a polite and respectful person, Julián’s tragic demise has left the community in grief. Cuban rapper, El Funky, took to Facebook to denounce the cowardly act, expressing his shock and sorrow.

The news reached Leandro Lescaille, the deceased’s first cousin, who resides outside the country. In an emotional post on social media, Leandro criticized the Cuban society, calling it envious, harmful, interested, and hypocritical. He questioned the morality of a society capable of taking a life for the sake of a motorcycle. “Are we crazy or what?” he asked, before sharing the tragic news.

Continuing his heartfelt message, Leandro criticized those in Cuba who prey on the weakest in society and fail to contribute to their families or the country. He emphasized that true beauty lies in fighting for freedom, family, and progress. “Another person leaves the physical world because someone decided its end. Enough of saying because that’s how God wanted it,” Leandro concluded.

The posts by El Funky and Leandro Lescaille received an outpouring of grief and condemnation from fellow Cubans on social media. Many expressed their dismay at the rising wave of violence sweeping the country and urged the authorities to take immediate action to curb it.

Official media has yet to confirm the crime, but the incident adds to the growing concern over violence in Cuba. Just days ago, another Cuban resident in the municipality of Sagebrush, who had gone missing on October 17, was found dead two days later with signs of violence. Similarly, the motive behind that crime was believed to be the theft of a motorcycle and other belongings.

As the community mourns the loss of Julián Lescaille, calls for increased security and measures to address the surge in violence echo across the island. It is hoped that the authorities will take swift action to bring those responsible to justice and restore a sense of safety to the Cuban people.

