Young man tells what Christmas and the end of the year are like in Cuba

A young man who goes by the username “Zequi Pérez” on TikTok has taken to the popular social media platform to shed light on the realities of celebrating Christmas and the end of the year in Cuba. Using humor and irony, Zequi Pérez didn’t hold back as he described the challenges and stark contrast to traditional holiday celebrations seen in other parts of the world.

While enjoying a plate of what he called “sancocho,” Zequi Pérez highlighted how in Cuba, the focus at this time of year is on securing food for the 24th and 31st. He painted a picture of the ideal Cuban celebration, which includes a family meal with music, dominoes, and shots of rum, all centered around the guest of honor – pork meat.

Although he excitedly listed the traditional dishes that should accompany the pork, Zequi Pérez also pointed out the harsh reality that many Cubans are facing. “Right now there is almost no one who can complete that idyllic menu,” he lamented, citing the exorbitant cost of pork. He also mentioned that other common Christmas traditions such as gift-giving and festive light displays are out of reach for many in Cuba.

“Here everyone is thinking about what they are going to eat on the 24th and 31st, that is the Christmas spirit, that is what Cubans are thinking,” Zequi Pérez concluded with a mix of bitterness and humor.

With over 25 thousand followers on TikTok, Zequi Pérez’s message about the realities of Christmas in Cuba is reaching a wide audience and sparking important conversations about the challenges faced by many during the holiday season.