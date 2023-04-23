zarko lazetic red star tsc | Sport

Crvena zvezda convincingly defeated TSC in the derby of the round, and the coach of the guests openly talked about the game.

Source: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGES

Red Star with a win against TSC “certified” the winning of the sixth title in a row, which will also bring her placement in the group stage of the Champions League. After the match, the guest coach Žarko Lazetić praised the good start of his team, the chances and the leading goal of Ifet Đakovac in the 20th minute, but after that it was mostly exciting only in front of one goal, and it was not Zvezda’s.

“I congratulate Zvezda, after the first 20-25 minutes they were better. We retreated, we lost the will to play after the goal. That cost us a conceded goal at the end of the first half. We will analyze, but then we gifted two goals to Zvezda, and then they are all masters, Maradona… When they lead 2:1, 3:1, then they are even better than they are, and we sank. We must not give up what we do and what we want, no matter how hard it isLazetić told TV Arena sport.

TSC has six important games ahead of it in the fight to defend second place from Čukarica, Partizan and Vojvodina. If they finish second, they will play in the Champions League qualifiers in the summer, while the red and whites will go directly to the group stage of the Champions League.

See how the table looks like:

