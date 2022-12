NEW YORK – The impassioned speech of Volodymyr Zelensky in Congress it touched the Americans, but it didn’t change the mood of the most ill-tempered Trumpist Republicans. Those who for domestic political interests, if not for personal gain, court populism opposed to paying for the defense ofUkraine since the Russian invasion. So after his adventurous visit to Washingtoneven if yesterday the Parliament approved a budget law worth 1,700