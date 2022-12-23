In a long interview with Barça TV, Joan The door returned on elimination from the Champions League group stage. After some time, the Blaugrana president is struggling to accept the elimination: “The elimination from the Champions League was a blow. We had just found joy and confidence in the project and the elimination was a blow. But we held up well, the locker room and Xavi made it very clear that the fundamental objective is the championship. We have a very competitive and balanced team. We had 17 players (plus two on loan) at the World Cup and that made us the biggest contributor“.

“I don’t want to talk about the refereeing in the stadiums of Bayern and Inter. I’ll leave it to the fact that they didn’t favor us. It’s time to turn the page and think about the league, in which we are the leaders and they will be until the 31st. We are working to win the league again. Champions League. The motivation of my board of directors is that Barça continue with its ownership model. Everything we do goes in this direction. The other great objective of my mandate is to proclaim ourselves champions of Europe. I am convinced that there we will do it”.